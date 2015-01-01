Abstract

Cannabis is widely used in Belgium and around the world. Even though this substance is increasingly publicized, and even legalized in some countries, its use is not without consequences. The impact of this drug on health (both physical and mental health), fulfillment or even personal achievements depends in fact on each individual. In addition, the age at which consumption begins as well as the consumed quantity are determining factors. The purpose of this article is to make the reader aware of the bio-medico-psycho-social repercussions of cannabis consumption initiated in adolescence.



===



Le cannabis est largement utilisé en Belgique et dans le monde entier. Substance de plus en plus médiatisée, et même légalisée dans certains pays, l'usage du cannabis n'est pourtant pas sans conséquence. L'impact de cette drogue sur la santé (physique et mentale), l'épanouissement, ou encore les réalisations personnelles dépend, en fait, de chaque individu. De plus, l'âge auquel débute la consommation ainsi que la quantité consommée sont des facteurs déterminants. Le but de cet article est de sensibiliser le lecteur aux répercussions bio-médico-psycho-sociales d'une consommation de cannabis initiée à l'adolescence.



Keywords: Addiction; Adolescence; Cannabis; Comorbidities; Psychosis.

Language: fr