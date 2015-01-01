|
Mendola D, Monville F. Rev. Med. Liege 2023; 78(9): 484-489.
Consommation de cannabis à l'adolescence : quelles conséquences à l'âge adulte ?
37712157
Cannabis is widely used in Belgium and around the world. Even though this substance is increasingly publicized, and even legalized in some countries, its use is not without consequences. The impact of this drug on health (both physical and mental health), fulfillment or even personal achievements depends in fact on each individual. In addition, the age at which consumption begins as well as the consumed quantity are determining factors. The purpose of this article is to make the reader aware of the bio-medico-psycho-social repercussions of cannabis consumption initiated in adolescence.
Language: fr
Addiction; Cannabis; Psychosis; Adolescence; Comorbidities