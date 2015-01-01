|
Giesbrecht CJ, Edmonds TF, Bowns AJ, Jason P, Bruer KC. Partner Abuse 2023; 14(3): 317-339.
This qualitative study explores available intimate partner violence (IPV) intervention programs offered in Saskatchewan, Canada, a province with a substantial rural population and a high rate of IPV. Given these unique circumstances, it was necessary to investigate what IPV interventions are currently available and if professionals who work at these programs feel these programs are effectively meeting the needs of men who have perpetrated IPV and working toward reducing rates of IPV in the province. Interview respondents represented IPV intervention programs based in mental health, community corrections, and community-based organizations. Taken together, information shared by the professionals who work at these IPV intervention programs provides an overview of the current state of intervention programs offered in Saskatchewan, including the extent to which interventions align with the Principles of Effective Intervention (PEI).
