Abstract

This qualitative study explores available intimate partner violence (IPV) intervention programs offered in Saskatchewan, Canada, a province with a substantial rural population and a high rate of IPV. Given these unique circumstances, it was necessary to investigate what IPV interventions are currently available and if professionals who work at these programs feel these programs are effectively meeting the needs of men who have perpetrated IPV and working toward reducing rates of IPV in the province. Interview respondents represented IPV intervention programs based in mental health, community corrections, and community-based organizations. Taken together, information shared by the professionals who work at these IPV intervention programs provides an overview of the current state of intervention programs offered in Saskatchewan, including the extent to which interventions align with the Principles of Effective Intervention (PEI).



FINDINGS include differences in the delivery of IPV interventions in rural communities and highlight challenges in delivering group interventions for clients who perpetrate different types of IPV, have different criminogenic needs, and have varying levels of risk.



FINDINGS inform recommendations for policy and practice, including the need for training for IPV intervention professionals, increased public awareness about IPV interventions, and incorporation of the PEI.



FINDINGS also inform recommendations for research, including longitudinal evaluations of outcomes for participants from various programs that incorporate data from multiple sources.

Language: en