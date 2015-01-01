Abstract

This study aims to determine the prevalence and the associated factors of domestic violence (DV) against pregnant women in Northeast India. The present study considers ever-married women who have experienced violence during any pregnancy. The association between DV and all socioeconomic variables that are thought to be associated with DV is examined using the bivariate analysis, which produces chi-square p -values for the significance of the measure of association. A logistic regression model is fitted using the significant covariates in the bivariate analysis and computes the relative risks of categorical variables via the odds ratios. About 2% of women experienced DV during any pregnancy in the region. During any pregnancy, the main perpetrators of violence are the husbands (74.1%) and the former husband or partner (10.5%). The main risk factors for violence during pregnancy were alcohol use by the husband and the low-income group. Urban women experienced more violence than rural women. Women who divorced and no longer lived with their husbands in Northeastern India experienced more abuse during pregnancy than women still living with their husbands. Current or former husbands are mostly responsible for violence during pregnancy.

