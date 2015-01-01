Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to propose a centralized optimal control model for automated left-turn platoon at contraflow left-turn lane (CLL) intersections.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The lateral lane change control and the longitudinal acceleration in the control horizon are optimized simultaneously with the objective of maximizing traffic efficiency and smoothness. The proposed model is cast into a mixed-integer linear programming problem and then solved by the branch-and-bound technique.



FINDINGS The proposed model has a promising control effect under different geometric controlled conditions. Moreover, the proposed model performs robustly under various safety time headways, lengths of the CLL and green times of the main signal.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study proposed a centralized optimal control model for automated left-turn platoon at CLL intersections. The lateral lane change control and the longitudinal acceleration in the control horizon are optimized simultaneously with the objective of maximizing traffic efficiency and smoothness

Language: en