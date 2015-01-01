Abstract

Few studies focused on the trajectory of perinatal suicidal ideation from early pregnancy and covered whole routine perinatal periods. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of suicidal ideation from early pregnancy to six weeks postpartum, and further explore the trajectories of perinatal suicidal ideation and their risk factors. A prospective longitudinal study was conducted in a comprehensive tertiary hospital in Hunan province, China among 1089 participants. Perinatal suicidal ideation and depression were assessed by item 9 of Patient Health Questionnaire 9 and the remaining eight items. Sociodemographic and psychological factors were collected by self-reported comprehensive questionnaires. Latent Growth Curve and Growth Mixture Modeling were used to identify the trajectories of suicidal ideation and logistic regression was used to explore risk factors of trajectories. A total of 629 participants were included. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 16.4% from early pregnancy to six weeks postpartum, with 12.1% in pregnancy and 7.8% in postpartum. Two trajectories were identified: "persistent low levels of suicidal ideation" (92.9%) and "persistent high levels of suicidal ideation" (7.1%). 40.63% of women who screened positive for suicidal ideation during early pregnancy were in the "persistent high level of suicidal ideation" trajectory. A low level of neuroticism and anxiety symptoms during early pregnancy was associated with "persistent high levels of suicidal ideation". In conclusion, suicidal ideation of women during the perinatal period was dynamic, Suicidal ideation screening and identification in early pregnancy should be addressed for perinatal women to facilitate timely early interventions.

