Abstract

African American women's stress, trauma, and resilience are interconnected. African American women experience gender-base and race-based stress and trauma induced by white supremacy. This stress and trauma, characterized as the stress-trauma continuum, aims to hinder, or destroy, African American women's psychospirituality. Yet, it is because of their intersecting identities that African American women maintain unique mechanisms for resilience to confront such stress and trauma. This resilience is adaptive and generative and has the potential to preserve, protect, and, at times, reinforce African American women's psychospirituality. This article is a womanist psychospiritual analysis of the interconnection of stress, trauma, and resilience in the intergenerational, communal, and individual lives of African American women.

