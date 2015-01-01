Abstract

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO, 2007), an older person's built, natural and social environments are key determinants of remaining healthy, independent and autonomous as they age. Hence, maintaining and enhancing independent mobility plays a critical role in maintaining health and wellbeing in later life (see Musselwhite et al., 2015). A range of physiological and cognitive changes in later life can result in older people facing barriers in getting out of the home, increasing the likelihood of becoming socially excluded, leading to isolation and loneliness, especially if they are no longer driving (Musselwhite et al., 2015). Some of these barriers are physical; for example, older people with mobility impairments may not be able to walk up a steep hill or may have problems with cracked or loose pavements, and there are additional requirements for spaces to rest and toilets (Musselwhite, 2021a). Older people may also lose confidence to explore outdoor space in later life as they may fear falling if environments are poor (Musselwhite, 2021b).



How far might we make the most of new technologies to help support older people's mobility needs and enable them to live healthy lives? Technology in the built environment is already found that help or hinder older people in terms of accessible public transport facilities (real-time bus information, level boarding and alighting access, no cash payments) and accessible shops (escalators, elevators or lifts, self-opening doors, announcements, and no cash payment) for example. However, at present many of these technologies exist in isolation, introduced to speed up accessibility or exchanges. Much more could be done if consideration was given to bringing the technologies together...

Language: en