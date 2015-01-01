|
Musselwhite C. J. Transp. Health 2023; 31: e101659.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO, 2007), an older person's built, natural and social environments are key determinants of remaining healthy, independent and autonomous as they age. Hence, maintaining and enhancing independent mobility plays a critical role in maintaining health and wellbeing in later life (see Musselwhite et al., 2015). A range of physiological and cognitive changes in later life can result in older people facing barriers in getting out of the home, increasing the likelihood of becoming socially excluded, leading to isolation and loneliness, especially if they are no longer driving (Musselwhite et al., 2015). Some of these barriers are physical; for example, older people with mobility impairments may not be able to walk up a steep hill or may have problems with cracked or loose pavements, and there are additional requirements for spaces to rest and toilets (Musselwhite, 2021a). Older people may also lose confidence to explore outdoor space in later life as they may fear falling if environments are poor (Musselwhite, 2021b).
