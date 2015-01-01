Abstract

Background

There is limited research on older drivers' perspectives on advanced vehicle technologies (AVTs). This study investigates what older drivers know and understand about AVTs in the current vehicle market, and identifies what motivates older drivers to use or not use AVTs.

Method

Older drivers (≥65 years) living in New South Wales, Australia completed semi-structured telephone interviews guided by the Car Technology Acceptance Model. All interviews were audio-recorded and transcribed verbatim. Content analysis and deductive-inductive thematic analysis were completed on each transcript independently by two researchers, with all themes presented to the investigative team, discussed until consensus was reached. Participant recruitment were ceased after thematic saturation.

Results

24 participants (mean age: 74.5 years; 13 males, 11 females) were interviewed. Eleven different AVTs were mentioned by participants. Attitudes towards these AVTs impacted how much participants understood how these technologies worked. These attitudes and motivation of technology usage could be explained by four major themes; (1) AVTs help with safety but overall responsibility remains with the driver, (2) Lack of clear information and instructions make AVTs look confusing, (3) AVTs need to be more user-friendly for older adults, and (4) Expensive out-of-pocket costs stop AVT usage.

Conclusions

Despite understanding the safety benefits of simple, standard AVTs, older drivers perceive barriers that hinder their use of more complicated technologies. Increased consultations to make AVTs more acceptable to older adults are needed. In conjunction, more resources and options aimed at helping older adults better understand and access AVTs need to be developed.

