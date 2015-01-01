Abstract

Introduction

Pedal-assist electric bicycle (PAEB) riding has been found to elicit an intensity of physical activity associated with health benefits in younger adults; however, it is unknown if PAEB riding elicits this same intensity in older adults. The purpose of this study was to determine if self-selected PAEB riding (e.g. self-selected assistance level from the electric motor) could be considered physical activity, and if loading the PAEB with additional weight changes the level of e-assist used, and thus the intensity of PAEB riding in older adults.

Methods

Participants (n = 21, mean age 70.1 ± 5.1) completed two 6.25 km outdoor PAEB rides, once with 20 kg added to cargo bags and once without, in random order. To determine the intensity of physical activity, each participant's maximal heart rate, heart rate reserve, and peak power output from a maximal exercise test were compared to their respective average and peak heart rate and power output from the outdoor rides.

Results

Nearly all participants (19/21) achieved a mean intensity of physical activity considered to be moderate; mean intensity from unloaded and loaded rides was similar (Unloaded: 76 ± 12; Loaded: 75 ± 11% of maximal heart rate). No differences were observed when comparing average or peak heart rate, or average or peak power output between unloaded and loaded PAEB rides.

Conclusion

Older adults self-selected an intensity of physical activity in the moderate range, that is, an intensity associated with health benefits while riding a PAEB on a closed course; adding a 20 kg load did not change the intensity of riding.

Language: en