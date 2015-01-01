Abstract

Introduction

Promoting a walkable environment is a prime concern for aging societies, including Japan. This study focuses on the daily shopping environment of older adults in Yokohama City and analyzes the association between their daily step counts and spatial accessibility to grocery stores. We aim to discover a reasonable distance to and the spatial configuration of fundamental amenities that enhances the physical activity of older people.



Methods

The accessibility of grocery stores was measured by two factors: the shortest-path distance on a street network to the nearest supermarkets from participants' dwellings and the proximity to specialized food shops from supermarkets. The former is treated as accessibility to anchor stores, and the latter reflects the diversity of destinations. We compare the differences in daily step counts among various groups using two-way ANOVA based on the two factors.



Results

Living at a middle distance (500 m) from the nearest supermarkets and high destination diversity would help to increase older women's daily walking, whereas these factors are not related to men's daily walking. The map of the distance to the nearest supermarket disclosed the disadvantaged area with respect to the accessibility of grocery stores.



Conclusions

The association between women's walking and shopping environment can be attributed to multidestination trips and the increased attractiveness of locations near supermarkets. Our research findings partially contribute to promoting a walkable city.

