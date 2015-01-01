Abstract

Introduction

In the process of building child-friendly cities, scholars have conducted extensive research on the appropriateness of urban facilities for children in urban regions, while less attention has been paid to rural areas with large numbers of children. This study attempts to explore the friendly planning and design of rural school travel roads from the perspective of children's perception of the current environment.

Methods

Sixteen school route assessment indices were summarized into four categories: road characteristics (width, pavement type, maintenance, and cleanliness), basic services (sidewalks, non-motorized lanes, recreational facilities, street lights, shops), traffic safety features (traffic signals, crosswalks, speed bumps, slow/speed limit signs, traffic volume), and aesthetic elements (street trees, landscape pieces). Through a face-to-face questionnaire survey of students in 28 rural schools, 992 valid questionnaires were obtained. Then sixteen microscopic road environment indicators were classified by the IPA model, and on this basis, the TOPSIS model was used to prioritize the contents in the improvement area.

Results

There were differences between the children's perception of the importance and satisfaction of the rural school travel environment, and the actual situation of each indicator did not reach the expected level. The priority of the five environmental factors needing improvement were sidewalks > crosswalks > slow/speed limit signs > traffic signals > speed bumps.

Conclusions

Interventions should be considered from the perspective of children's perception, which can provide a reference for the optimization and upgrading of rural roads, and for the theory and practice of the further construction of child-friendly villages.



SR2S



