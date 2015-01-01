SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor AB, Neppl TK. J. Fam. Issues 2023; 44(2): 409-428.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0192513X211050063

unavailable

The present study provides critical contributions to the study of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) emerging adults by examining the role of family and sexuality specific family support, as well as the moderating effect of gender, on sexual identity development. Specifically, the role of mother and father rejection and sexuality specific family support on both affirmed identity and identity struggles of students were assessed. Using a sample of 338 LGBTQ emerging adults at a midwestern University, findings illustrate that for sexual identity development, mother and father parental rejection positively influenced identity struggles while sexuality specific family support positively influenced affirmed identity. Also, moderation by participant gender was not supported. Limitations and future directions are discussed.


