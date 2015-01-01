Abstract

Self-injurious behavior is one of the important problems expanding especially among adolescents day by day. The aim of this study is to examine the personal traits and parental relations of the adolescents showing self-injurious behavior. In this study with correlational survey model, the research group consists of a total of 739 adolescents, 361 of whom are females and 378 of whom are males from six high schools randomly selected in a city centrum in the north of Turkey. The findings have revealed that the adolescents show significant difference in terms of the sub-dimensions of "responsibility," "untidiness," and "sentimental unbalance" depending on whether they show NSSI or not. No significant difference has been found between the adolescents showing and not showing NSSI in Adolescents' Parental and Adolescent Relation Quality Scale "Explanation to mother" sub-dimension, but significant differences have been found in the other sub-dimensions.

Language: en