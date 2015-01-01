Abstract

Sociodemographic characteristics and depressive symptoms were assessed for their association with increased frequency of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in a US sample of (N = 1,090) LGBTQ people, using an anonymous online survey. Among those (n = 98) endorsing IPV victimization in their current relationship, more than 18% reported increased frequency since the onset of the pandemic. Respondents in the Southern US, and those with more severe depressive symptoms, were more likely to report an increased frequency of IPV victimization. Providers, researchers, and policymakers should address this prevalent health problem, particularly during public health emergencies.

