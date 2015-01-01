Abstract

Current suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among psychiatric patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were studied through systematic review and meta-analysis. We searched the following electronic databases using the relevant search terms: Medline, Embase, PubMed and Web of Science, with the search time as of January 31,2022. Forest plots were obtained using Stata statistical software and a random-effects model was used to conduct a meta-analysis of the prevalence of suicidal ideation. We found 21 eligible studies, 11 of which provided suitable data for meta-analysis. 10 studies explored current suicidal ideation and reported a pooled prevalence of 20.4% (95%CI 14.0-26.8). Six studies examined suicide attempts, with a pooled prevalence of 11.4% (95%CI 6.2-16.6). The prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts varied by the study method used and by the study sites. This work highlights the need for real-time monitoring of suicidal ideation and suicide in psychiatric patients during the covid-19 pandemic r to inform clinical practice and help identify research questions for future epidemiological studies.

Language: en