Abstract

Perinatal depression causes significant harm to mothers and unborn infants. Nondrug intervention is a common and acceptable method for reducing perinatal depression in pregnant women; however, it lacks an evidence-based basis. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of nondrug interventions, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT), and yoga, in reducing perinatal depression. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of CBT, IPT, and yoga for improving perinatal depression were searched in the Cochrane Library, PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, ProQuest, ScienceDirect, ClinicalKey, Wanfang Data (Chinese database), and China Knowledge Resource Integrated Database. The retrieval time limit was set from the establishment of the database to December 2021. Twenty-one studies involving a total of 1981 participants were included.The present meta-analysis showed that CBT and IPT could effectively alleviate depressive symptoms in perinatal women, and the curative effect of IPT was better than that of CBT. There was no significant difference in the improvement effect of yoga on participants with depressive symptoms compared with that in the controls.This study was registered with the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO, CRD42022307675).

Language: en