Abstract

This commentary, as requested, presents the highlights of my research career. The epidemiology of psychiatric disorders study, challenged in a small study, the notion that diagnosis for psychiatric disorders could be made in a community survey. This pilot study was the basis for the Epidemiology Catchment Area Study (ECA) with 18,000 participants and the many more updated surveys, which followed. The families at High and Low Risk for Depression study in its 40th year challenged the notion that children didn't get depressed and showed that parental depression was the major risk for depression, which began in youth and reoccurred over the lifespan. Interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT), now has been tested in over 150 clinical trials, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), globally in China, Germany, Ukraine, and many more countries.

Language: en