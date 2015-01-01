Abstract

New insights into how depression is linked to physical health throughout the lifespan could potentially inform clinical decision making. The aim of this study was to explore the association of adolescent depression with subsequent prescriptions of anti-infectives and anti-inflammatories in adulthood. The study was based on the Uppsala Longitudinal Adolescent Depression Study (ULADS), a Swedish prospective cohort study initiated in 1991. Depressed (n = 321) and non-depressed (n = 218) adolescents were followed prospectively using patient registries. The associations of adolescent depression (age 16-17 years) with subsequent prescription of anti-infectives and anti-inflammatories (age 30-40 years), were analysed using generalized linear models. Sub-analyses explored the impact of diagnostic characteristics in adolescence and reception of anti-depressants prescriptions in adulthood. The results suggest that females with persistent depressive disorder in adolescence have a higher rate of future prescriptions than non-depressed peers, with adjusted incidence rate ratio of 1.42 (1.06 to 1.92) for anti-infectives and 1.72 (1.10 to 2.70) for anti-inflammatories. These associations were mainly driven by those who were also prescribed antidepressants during the same period. Associations were less robust for females with episodic or subsyndromal depression in adolescence and for males. These findings emphasize the importance of integrated mental health services at the primary healthcare level.

Language: en