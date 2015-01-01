Abstract

We examined the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) among inpatients with substance use disorders (SUD) and investigated the association between SI and demographic (age, education, gender) and clinical factors (SUD, psychiatric disorders, anxiety/depression symptoms, substance use onset age). We collected medical record data including types of ICD-10 SUD and psychiatric diagnoses (i.e. mood: F30-39; anxiety: F40-48; personality: F60-F60.9; F61.0; F62; ADHD: F90-F90.9) and patient-reported data from 563 patients admitted to inpatient SUD treatment. Lifetime SI was measured by one question from the Addiction Severity Index (ASI). Gender differences in SI rates were examined using Chi-square tests. To determine variables that were uniquely associated with SI we conducted hierarchical regression analyses. The overall prevalence of SI was 50%, and it occurred more frequently among females (61.9%) than males (45.4%). SI was associated with female gender, younger age of substance use onset, mood and personality disorders, and higher anxiety/depression symptoms. Male gender accounted for the significant association between younger age of onset and SI. Diagnostic information on mood and personality disorders, and screening of patient-reported anxiety/depression symptoms at treatment intake may be useful for clinicians in identifying and providing personalized treatment for SUD inpatients who are at increased risk of SI.

