Abstract

Introduction

Mental health disorders (MHD) and substance use disorders (SUD) lead to outstanding socioeconomic costs and increased hospital visits. However, very few studies have quantified this trend over time and across specific conditions. ​​Our study aims to investigate and compare the prevalence of MHDs and SUDs in hospitalizations between 2007 and 2017.

Methods

We used hospital records for 2007 and 2017 from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) datasets to identify young adults (18-44 years) hospitalized with MHD and SUD. The prevalence of MHD in hospitalized patients in 2017 vs. 2007 was measured and compared. We generated a multivariable logistic regression analysis controlled for confounders, including age, sex, race, and payer status. We evaluated these outcomes using Odds Ratio (OR) and 95% Confidence Interval (CI).

Results

A total 10,353,890 patients were included in 2007, and 8,569,789 patients were included in 2017. The prevalence of drug abuse among hospitalized patients was 8.4% in 2017 vs. 6.2% in 2007. Prevalence increased in both genders (15.7% vs. 13.0% among male, 5.7% vs. 3.9% among females) in 2017 vs. 2007. All psychiatric disorders showed a higher prevalence in 2017 compared to 2007. When stratified by race, the prevalence of substance use disorder increased among all races except Black race between 2017 vs. 2007. On multivariable analysis, widespread drug abuse was significantly associated with hospital admissions in 2017 vs. 2007 (OR: 1.27, 95% CI: 1.20-1.34, p<0.001). These associations held across many substance abuse cases and mental health disorders except cocaine abuse (OR: 0.84, 95%CI: 0.76-0.93, p<0.001).

Conclusion

There was a significant rise in substance use disorder and psychiatric disorder a decade later, from 2007, in hospitalized patients in the age group 18-44 years. The most increase was observed in amphetamine use disorder and anxiety disorder. Suicide and intentional self-inflicted injury increased in all races, with a maximum increase observed in Native Americans. Further studies evaluating the factors responsible for this upward trend would be beneficial.

Language: en