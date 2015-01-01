Abstract

Problematic use of the internet (PUI) and self-injurious behaviors (SIB) associate in adolescents and both relate to impulsivity. However, studies have not examined whether difficulties in impulse control are shared in adolescents with PUI and SIB, and how PUI relates to SIB frequency and impairment. Here, exploratory factor analysis was performed on a PUI questionnaire based on the Minnesota Impulse Disorder Interview, using survey data from 2,912 Connecticut high-school students. Regression analyses evaluated relationships between PUI factor scores and correlates of SIB. Moderation analyses examined impulsivity and sensation-seeking in relationship to PUI factors and SIB. Two PUI factors were extracted. The first PUI factor was associated with lifetime SIB, frequency, severity, urges, rising tension, and self-perceived problems with SIB. The second factor was associated with lifetime SIB and attempts to reduce SIB. Impulsivity and sensation-seeking associated with PUI factors and SIB, but did not moderate relationships between PUI and SIB.



FINDINGS suggest that PUI and SIB are related by difficulties in impulse control, and poor control over internet use is associated with more impairing SIB in adolescents who self-injure. Further research should investigate possible interventions targeting impulsivity and sensation-seeking to prevent PUI and SIB in youth.

Language: en