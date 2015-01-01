Abstract

Suicidal-related behaviours are an important concern in individuals who present with substance use disorders (SUDs). The distinction among the specific characteristics of the different patients might help to improve prevention strategies. We describe and compare the sociodemographic characteristics, severity of addiction, and psychopathology of the participants depending on the severity of their lifetime suicidal behaviour. In addition, we examine whether the number of suicide attempts can be estimated based on the variables that differentiate the groups. A sample of 318 men and 86 women who sought treatment for addiction were assessed. The sample was divided into: no ideation or attempts, suicidal ideation, one suicide attempt, and two or more suicide attempts. The group with two or more suicide attempts exhibited a greater severity in the addiction profile. The group with one suicide attempt presented a higher psychopathological symptomatology at the time of the assessment. The severity of the Psychiatric area was related to the group with two or more attempts and to the number of suicide attempts. The presence of any number of attempts is associated with greater severity of addiction. Providing specific intervention strategies for SUD patients depending on their suicidal behaviours is promising for clinical application.

