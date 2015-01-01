SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Welch V, Ghogomu ET, Barbeau VI, Boulton E, Boutin S, Haitas N, Kneale D, Salzwedel DM, Simard R, Herbert P, Mikton C. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2022; 18(3): e1260.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)

DOI

10.1002/cl2.1260

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This is the protocol for a Campbell evidence and gap map. The objectives are as follows: the aim is to map available evidence on the effects of digital interventions to mitigate social isolation and/or loneliness in older adults in all settings except hospital settings.

A large body of research shows that social isolation and loneliness are associated with a serious impact on older people's well-being, mental health, physical health, and longevity (Leigh-Hunt, 2017; Menec, 2020). Their effect on mortality is comparable to, or even greater, than other well-established risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity (Holt-Lunstad, 2015; Ibarra, 2020; Menec, 2020; Windle, 2012).

Social isolation and loneliness are more common in older people and are described as multidimensional concepts with different methods of measurement leading to variations in the prevalence. It ranges from 5% to 43% depending on the study and region (Chen, 2016; Donovan, 2020; Ibarra, 2020; Leigh-Hunt, 2017). Risk factors include living alone, impaired mobility, experiencing a major life transition change (e.g., loss of spouse or other primary network members), limited income or resources, cognitive impairment, inadequate social support, and geographic location (Cohen-Mansfield, 2015; Donovan, 2020; Findlay, 2003; Ibarra, 2020).

Although they are related, social isolation and loneliness are two distinct concepts that are often associated with living alone and one may occur without the other...


Language: en
