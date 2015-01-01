Abstract

This is the protocol for a Campbell evidence and gap map. The objectives are as follows: the aim is to map available evidence on the effects of digital interventions to mitigate social isolation and/or loneliness in older adults in all settings except hospital settings.



A large body of research shows that social isolation and loneliness are associated with a serious impact on older people's well-being, mental health, physical health, and longevity (Leigh-Hunt, 2017; Menec, 2020). Their effect on mortality is comparable to, or even greater, than other well-established risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity (Holt-Lunstad, 2015; Ibarra, 2020; Menec, 2020; Windle, 2012).



Social isolation and loneliness are more common in older people and are described as multidimensional concepts with different methods of measurement leading to variations in the prevalence. It ranges from 5% to 43% depending on the study and region (Chen, 2016; Donovan, 2020; Ibarra, 2020; Leigh-Hunt, 2017). Risk factors include living alone, impaired mobility, experiencing a major life transition change (e.g., loss of spouse or other primary network members), limited income or resources, cognitive impairment, inadequate social support, and geographic location (Cohen-Mansfield, 2015; Donovan, 2020; Findlay, 2003; Ibarra, 2020).



Although they are related, social isolation and loneliness are two distinct concepts that are often associated with living alone and one may occur without the other...

Language: en