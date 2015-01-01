|
Mikton C, Beaulieu M, Yon Y, Cadieux Genesse J, St-Martin K, Byrne M, Phelan A, Storey J, Rogers M, Campbell F, Ali P, Burnes D, Band-Winterstein T, Penhale B, Lachs M, Pillemer K, Estenson L, Marnfeldt K, Eustace-Cook J, Sutton A, Lacasse F. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2022; 18(2): e1227.
This is the protocol for a Campbell systematic review. The objectives are as follows: to produce a mega-map which identifies, maps and provides a visual interactive display, based on systematic reviews on all the main aspects of elder abuse in both the community and in institutions, such as residential and long-term care institutions.
Language: en