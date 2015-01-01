|
Magwood O, Saad A, Ranger D, Volpini K, Rukikamirera F, Haridas R, Sayfi S, Alexander J, Tan Y, Petkovic J, Pottie K. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2022; 18(1): e1222.
(Copyright © 2022, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)
Background Depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth doubled in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has created sustained disruption in society, schools, and universities, including increasing poverty and discrimination. Public health restrictions have caused isolation and reduced social and emotional support. Together, these factors make depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth a global public health emergency. Mobile applications (apps) have emerged as potentially scalable intervention to reduce depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth that could meet increased demands for mental health resources. Mobile apps may potentially reduce psychological distress with accessible technology-based mental health resources.
