Abstract

Background Depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth doubled in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has created sustained disruption in society, schools, and universities, including increasing poverty and discrimination. Public health restrictions have caused isolation and reduced social and emotional support. Together, these factors make depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth a global public health emergency. Mobile applications (apps) have emerged as potentially scalable intervention to reduce depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth that could meet increased demands for mental health resources. Mobile apps may potentially reduce psychological distress with accessible technology-based mental health resources.



OBJECTIVEs This systematic review and meta-analysis aims to assess the effect of mobile apps on depressive symptoms and alcohol use in youth. Search Methods We will develop a systematic search strategy in collaboration with an experienced librarian. We will search a series of databases (MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL, CENTRAL) from January 2008 to July 2021. Selection Criteria Following the PRISMA reporting guidelines for systematic reviews, two independent reviewers will identify eligible studies: randomized controlled trials on mobile apps for the management of depressive disorders (depression and anxiety) and alcohol use in youth aged 15-24 years of age. Data Collection and Analysis Eligible studies will be assessed for risk of bias, and outcomes pooled, when appropriate, for meta-analysis. Heterogeneity, if present, will be examined for gender. ethnicity, and socioeconomic status contributions. A narrative synthesis will highlight similarities and differences between the included studies. We will report GRADE summary of finding tables.

