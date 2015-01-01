Abstract

The State of Nevada launched the SafeVoice anonymous tip line to prevent harmful events in schools and to promote student safety, health, and wellbeing. SafeVoice is a joint effort of the Nevada Department of Education and Nevada Department of Public Safety. Since its inception in 2017, more than 27,000 tips have been submitted across the state. This article, which presents one of the first detailed studies of a statewide tip line for schools, focuses on the implementation of SafeVoice during its first five years of operation. We present quantitative data about the program (e.g. tip volume and characteristics) from the program database and school staff experiences from an annual survey, as well as qualitative data from documents and interviews with school staff, students, and parents.

