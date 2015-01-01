Abstract

This study aimed to extend the literature by examining how bystander intervention (i.e. when a witness to a bullying episodes does something to address the situation) varies with respect to the type of bystander intervention (i.e. direct intervention, emotional intervention, involving an adult, ignore) across victim status (friend, unknown), intervener age (elementary, high school), and dimensions of empathy (affective, cognitive) in the intervener. Given substantive differences in both empathy (especially cognitive empathy) and bystander intervention when comparing children to older adolescents, the association between empathy and intervening may differ across age groups. Self-report survey data were collected from 370 racially diverse participants in grades 3-5 ; (n = 158) and grades 9-12 (n = 212) in the southeastern area of the United States. Multi-group path analysis was conducted.



RESULTS varied by intervener age, type of intervention, and type of empathy. Affective empathy for high school students was not related to intervention at all, but affective empathy for elementary students was related to emotional intervention. For both age groups, cognitive empathy was related to emotional intervention and reporting to adults for all unknown victims, as well as for known victims in high school students. For known victims, no clear pattern emerged for age groups and how empathy was associated with each type of intervention. Overall, the findings suggest that bystander intervention in bullying is not a "one size fits all" behavior. Bystander intervention programs for bullying should provide more nuanced training regarding types of interventions and encourage empathy and action for both known and unknown victims.

Language: en