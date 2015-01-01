|
Citation
|
Changlani S, Jenkins L, Yang Y. J. School Violence 2023; 22(4): 529-542.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to extend the literature by examining how bystander intervention (i.e. when a witness to a bullying episodes does something to address the situation) varies with respect to the type of bystander intervention (i.e. direct intervention, emotional intervention, involving an adult, ignore) across victim status (friend, unknown), intervener age (elementary, high school), and dimensions of empathy (affective, cognitive) in the intervener. Given substantive differences in both empathy (especially cognitive empathy) and bystander intervention when comparing children to older adolescents, the association between empathy and intervening may differ across age groups. Self-report survey data were collected from 370 racially diverse participants in grades 3-5 ; (n = 158) and grades 9-12 (n = 212) in the southeastern area of the United States. Multi-group path analysis was conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; bystander actions; bystander intervention; empathy; peer victimization