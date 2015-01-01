Abstract

Motor vehicle crash (MVC) occupants routinely get a computed tomography (CT) scan to screen for internal injury, and this CT can be leveraged to opportunistically derive bone mineral density (BMD). This study aimed to develop and validate a method to measure pelvic BMD in CT scans without a phantom, and examine associations of pelvic BMD with age and pelvic fracture incidence in seriously injured MVC occupants from the Crash Injury Research and Engineering Network (CIREN) study. A phantom-less muscle-fat calibration technique to measure pelvic BMD was validated using 45 quantitative CT scans with a bone calibration phantom. The technique was then used to measure pelvic BMD from CT scans of 252 CIREN occupants (ages 16+) in frontal MVCs who had sustained either abdominal or pelvic injury. Pelvic BMD was analyzed in relation to age and pelvic fracture incidence. In the validation set, phantom-based calibration vs. phantom-less muscle-fat calibration yielded similar BMD values at the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS; R(2) = 0.95, p < 0.001) and iliac crest (R(2) = 0.90, p < 0.001). Pelvic BMD was measured in 150 female and 102 male CIREN occupants aged 16-89, and 25% of these occupants sustained pelvic fracture. BMD at the ASIS and iliac crest declined with age (p < 0.001). For instance, iliac crest BMD decreased an average of 25 mg/cm(3) per decade of age. The rate of iliac crest BMD decline was 7.6 mg/cm(3) more per decade of age in occupants with pelvic fracture compared to those not sustaining pelvic fracture.



FINDINGS suggest pelvic BMD may be a contributing risk factor for pelvic fracture in MVCs.

Language: en