|
Citation
|
Crowe LM, Rausa VC, Anderson V, Borland ML, Kochar A, Lyttle MD, Gilhotra Y, Dalziel SR, Oakley E, Furyk J, Neutze J, Bressan S, Davis GA, Babl FE. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To investigate if preschool children differ to school age children with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) with respect to injury causes, clinical presentation, and medical management.
DESIGN: A secondary analysis of a dataset from a large, prospective and multisite cohort study on TBI in children aged 0-18 years, the Australian Paediatric Head Injury Rules Study. SETTING: Nine pediatric emergency departments (ED) and 1 combined adult and pediatric ED located across Australia and New Zealand. PARTICIPANTS: 7080 preschool aged children (2-5 years) were compared with 5251 school-age children (6-12 years) with mild TBI (N= (N=12,331) MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Clinical report form on medical symptoms, injury causes, and management.
RESULTS: Preschool children were less likely to be injured with a projectile than school age children (P<.001). Preschool children presented with less: loss of consciousness (P<.001), vomiting (P<.001), drowsiness (P=.002), and headache (P<.001), and more irritability and agitation (P=.003), than school-age children in the acute period after mild TBI. Preschool children were less likely to have neuroimaging of any kind (P<.001) or to be admitted for observation than school age children (P<.001).
CONCLUSIONS: Our large prospective study has demonstrated that preschool children with mild TBI experience a different acute symptom profile to older children. There are significant clinical implications with symptoms post-TBI used in medical management to aid decisions on neuroimaging and post-acute intervention.
Language: en