Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amphetamine injection is expanding in North America and has been associated with male homosexuality among people who inject drugs (PWID). Applying subcultural evolution theory, we examined overall and gender-stratified trends in amphetamine injection and assessed sexual orientation as a gender-specific predictor of initiation among PWID in Montreal, Canada.



METHODS: Data were from HEPCO, an open prospective cohort of PWID. Gender and sexual orientation were self-identified at enrolment. Interviewer-administered questionnaires at three-monthly (HCV RNA-negative participants) or yearly (RNA-positive) intervals captured past three-month amphetamine injection and covariates. Annual prevalence and linear trends in amphetamine injection were estimated using GEE. Incidence was computed among naïve individuals and hazard ratios for initiation estimated using gender-stratified, time-varying Cox regression models.



RESULTS: 803 participants contributed 8096 observations between March 2011 and December 2019. Annual prevalence of amphetamine injecting increased from 3.25% [95%CI: 2.06-4.43%] to 12.7% [9.50-16.0] (trend p<0.001). Bivariate Cox regression models suggested similar and divergent predictors of initiation by gender. Incidence was 3.27 per 100 person-years [95%CI: 2.51-4.18] among heterosexual men, 7.18 [3.50-13.2] among gay/bisexual men, 1.93 [0.78-4.02] among heterosexual women and 5.30 [1.69-12.8] among gay/bisexual women. Among men, gay/bisexual identity doubled risk of initiation after adjusting for age, ethnicity, calendar year (aHR 2.16 [1.07-4.36]) and additional covariates (2.56 [1.24-5.30]). Among women, evidence for an association with gay/bisexual identity was inconclusive (aHR 2.63 [0.62-11.2]) and sample size precluded further adjustment CONCLUSIONS: Prevalence of amphetamine injection among PWID increased four-fold from 2011 to 2019, with elevated risk of initiation in gay and bisexual men.

