Abstract

In epilepsy, suicidal behavior is higher compared with the general population.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between suicide risk, religiosity or spirituality, and clinical variables in adult patients with epilepsy (PWE).



METHODOLOGY: The data from the suicide module of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) were related to scores on the Brief Multidimensional Measure of Religiousness/Spirituality (BMMRS-P) and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), as well as clinical variables in 96 adults PWE, with a significance level of p < 0.05.



RESULTS: The study included 49 patients with temporal lobe epilepsy with hippocampal sclerosis (TLE-HS) and 47 cases of other epilepsies. The presence of suicide risk in the MINI was observed in 43 (44.7%) cases. Suicide risk was associated with an earlier age of epilepsy onset, higher seizure frequency, neurological abnormalities, and higher scores on the HADS-A and HADS-D scales. Suicide risk was low in 33 (76.7%) cases and moderate or high in 10 (23.2%) cases. Higher suicide risk was associated with higher education levels, focal structural epilepsy, use of ≥2 antiseizure medications, neurological abnormalities, anxiety, and dimensions such as daily spiritual experiences, religious or spiritual coping, organizational religiousness, and total score in the BMMRS-P.



DISCUSSION: A high number of patients with epilepsy exhibited suicide risk, with epilepsy-related variables, the presence of anxiety, and perceived lower belongingness and social support from religiosity or spirituality anxiety being associated with a higher risk. The social support provided by religiosity/spirituality may be a non-clinical factor associated with suicidal behavior. Suicide in epilepsy is associated with a complex interaction of multidimensional factors.

