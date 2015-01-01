|
Citation
|
Brown OR. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37715932
|
Abstract
|
On roadways in the USA, the highest risk of death and the highest economic costs result from alcohol-impaired driving. The National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine has the stated goal, "Lowering the BAC limits set by state law is an evidence-based, poplulation-level intervention with widespread impact that could help reach a bold goal: zero deaths from drinking and driving." I provide scientific, empirical evidence from around the world that: (a) documents benefits from lowering the per se blood alcohol from 0.08% to 0.05%; and (b) I support this conclusion with a novel, graphical comparison showing logically that failing to support 0.05% BAC is based on giving priority to non-scientific criteria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
BAC; 0.05 BAC; 0.08 BAC; Alcohol driving impairment; BAC impaired driving changes; Per se BAC