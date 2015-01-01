Abstract

ABSTRACTStressful life circumstances (e.g. violence and poverty) have been associated with elevated biomarkers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), cytomegalovirus (CMV), and herpes simplex virus type-1 (HSV-1), among older adults in high-income settings. Yet, it remains unknown whether these relationships exist among younger populations in resource-limited settings. We therefore utilised a cohort of 1,279 adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) from the HIV Prevention Trials Network 068 study in rural South Africa to examine the associations between 6 hypothesized stressors (intimate partner violence (IPV), food insecurity, depression, socioeconomic status (SES), HIV, childhood violence) and 3 biomarkers that were measured using dried blood spots (CRP, CMV, and HSV-1). Ordinal logistic regression estimated the lagged and cross-sectional associations between each stressor and each biomarker. IPV was cross-sectionally associated with elevated CMV (OR = 2.45, 95% CI = 1.05,5.72), while low SES was cross-sectionally associated with reduced CMV (OR = 0.73, 95% CI = 0.58,0.93). AGYW with HIV had elevated biomarkers cross-sectionally (CRP: OR = 1.51, 95% CI = 1.08,2.09; CMV: OR = 1.86, 95% CI = 1.31,2.63; HSV-1: OR = 1.68, 95% CI = 1.17,2.41) and in a lagged analysis. The association between violence and CMV could help explain how violence results in stress and subsequently worse health among AGYW; however, additional research is needed to disentangle the longitudinal nature of IPV and stress.

