Abstract

The mounting evidence that loneliness is a determinant of poor health and well-being underpins the need for effective interventions and community action. 'More Together' (MoTo) is a large-scale, complex, multi-component and multi-level intervention for community change that addresses loneliness among young people and older adults in Silkeborg Municipality, Denmark. The intervention is inspired by the Collective Impact framework, and it is practice driven and rooted in an extensive cross-sector partnership. This article outlines (i) the organization of the cross-sector partnership, (ii) the structure of the intervention programme, (iii) the key components and activities of the programme and, finally, (iv) the intervention setting and target population. MoTo aims to create new ways to develop, implement and evaluate loneliness interventions. Experiences gained from MoTo hold the potential to transform our understanding of loneliness interventions and may inform and guide future interventions.

