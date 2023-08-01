Abstract

PURPOSE: Gender diverse youth (GDY) have improved mental health when affirmed by parents, but little is known about the support parents of GDY seek, receive, and still need. This qualitative study explored experiences of parents of GDY to better understand their support needs.



METHODS: Parents of GDY submitted videos and were interviewed about their journey supporting their GDY. Data collection continued until thematic saturation was reached. Audio recordings from videos and interviews were transcribed and analyzed via an inductive thematic analysis using the rigorous and accelerated data reduction technique.



RESULTS: In total, 25 parents of GDY (mean age 15 years, range 6-21 years) from 12 states provided video recordings and interviews; 36% were People of Color and 28% were fathers. We identified four themes and 12 subthemes. Theme 1: support through education included acknowledging ignorance about gender diversity and remedying ignorance. Theme 2: engaging community noted that support was multilayered and based around the family unit and pre-existing community. Theme 3: expanding community included acknowledgement that seeking new community was important for many to reduce feelings of isolation. It also highlighted that "safe spaces" for parents of GDY were not always safe for those of other marginalized groups, particularly People of Color. Theme 4: support in healthcare spaces centered experiences navigating medical and mental healthcare for GDY and feeling supported and unsupported in those spaces.



DISCUSSION: Parents identified numerous ways they sought, received, and needed support to understand and affirm their GDY. These findings will aid development of targeted support interventions for parents of GDY. Further research is needed to evaluate the impact of these interventions on GDY health.

