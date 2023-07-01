Abstract

PURPOSE: Gender diverse youth (GDY) experience higher rates of mental health concerns than their cisgender peers, but these can be ameliorated by feeling support from family, school, and community. Little is known about how youth perceptions of support vary by gender identity, especially for younger adolescents and those living in rural areas.



METHODS: Youth ages 12-19 years completed anonymous surveys including measures of perceived support and a two-step gender identity question. GDY (n = 206) were further categorized into binary and nonbinary gender identities. An additional 500 randomly selected cisgender youth were included for comparison. Multivariate analyses of variance with Tukey post hoc tests were employed to test GDY group differences while accounting for the interaction between scaled measures.



RESULTS: Cisgender youth had the highest perceived support across all support measures while youth who shared both binary and nonbinary aspects of their gender identity had the lowest rates of perceived support. The F tests for between-subject effects were statistically significant (p <.001) for all six support measures, and multivariate group testing was statistically significant with Wilks' λ 6.38(18,1621.17) = 0.82; p <.001.



DISCUSSION: Despite research demonstrating a strong association between perceived support and improved mental health outcomes, GDY in our sample had lower rates of perceived support at the family, school, and community levels. GDY with both binary and nonbinary gender identities had the lowest levels of perceived support. Further research is needed to see if this finding is consistent in other populations and to develop targeted interventions to improve perceived support for this population.

