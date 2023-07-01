Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine if income inequality at the census division level is associated with alcohol consumption and abuse among junior high and high school students.



METHODS: Data on adolescents are from the Cannabis use, Obesity, Mental health, Physical activity, Alcohol use, Smoking, and Sedentary behavior (COMPASS) study. Participant data (n = 19,759) were collected during three survey waves (2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019) and linked to 30 census divisions within four Canadian provinces. Data on income inequality and other area-level factors were derived from the 2016 Canadian census. Multilevel logistic regression modelling was used to quantify the associations between income inequality, monthly alcohol consumption, and binge drinking.



RESULTS: After adjusting for covariates, students living in census divisions within the second and third quintiles of income inequality experienced an average 80% (OR = 1.80, 95% CI = 1.08-3.02) and 92% (OR = 1.92, 95% CI = 1.05-3.51) increased odds of engaging in monthly binge drinking, respectively, compared to those living in the first quintile. Similarly, adolescents living in census divisions within the second inequality quintile experienced an average 169% (OR = 2.69, 95% CI = 1.45, 4.99) increased odds of engaging in weekly binge drinking, compared to those living in the first quintile. There was no significant association between higher income inequality and current monthly alcohol consumption.



DISCUSSION: Moderate area-level income inequality within census divisions was adversely associated with alcohol consumption among adolescents. Future work should investigate the potential mechanisms that mediate this relationship.

Language: en