Bohm MK, Esser MB. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.05.028

37715766

PURPOSE: Underage drinking is common and costly. This study examined associations between parent and child drinking using recent United States national survey data.

METHODS: We analyzed responses of 740 parent-child dyads from 2020 SummerStyles and YouthStyles surveys. Parents and their adolescent children answered questions about past 30-day alcohol use. We estimated prevalence of adolescent drinking and explored differences by sociodemographics. A multivariable logistic regression model assessed whether parents' drinking behaviors were associated with drinking among their children.

RESULTS: Overall, 6.6% of adolescents drank alcohol, with no significant differences by sociodemographics. Adolescents whose parents drank frequently (≥5 days/month), or binge drank, had significantly higher odds of drinking than adolescents whose parents did not drink or did not binge drink, respectively.

DISCUSSION: Parents could drink less to reduce the likelihood of drinking among their children. Implementation of effective population-level strategies (e.g., increasing alcohol taxes, regulating alcohol sales) can reduce excessive drinking among both adults and adolescents.


Parents; Alcohol; Binge drinking; Youth; Underage drinking; YouthStyles

