Siebert CF, Holloway SD, DuBois DL, Bavarian N, Lewis KM, Flay B. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13394

37715456

BACKGROUND: Researchers regularly must decide what information is necessary to understand school climate and how to include climate in a study. For example, which factors and/or scales should be used, is using just 1 scale for school climate sufficient, and to what extent does the selection of a single scale influence the research findings? AIMS: Understanding what factors to consider and which available scales to review will assist those interested in measuring school climate.

METHODS: This study explores 8 validated scales related to school climate. Data used are from a previous study (Social and Character Development cooperative agreement funded by IES #R305L030072 and #R305A080253) that looked at Positive Action, a social emotional and character development program for elementary-, middle-, and high-school students.

RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: Scale correlations and factor analyses show how these scales work together to measure overall middle school climate.


school climate; climate factors; exploratory factor analysis; latent construct valuation; scale selection

