Siebert CF, Holloway SD, DuBois DL, Bavarian N, Lewis KM, Flay B. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37715456
BACKGROUND: Researchers regularly must decide what information is necessary to understand school climate and how to include climate in a study. For example, which factors and/or scales should be used, is using just 1 scale for school climate sufficient, and to what extent does the selection of a single scale influence the research findings? AIMS: Understanding what factors to consider and which available scales to review will assist those interested in measuring school climate.
Language: en
school climate; climate factors; exploratory factor analysis; latent construct valuation; scale selection