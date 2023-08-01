Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mental illness is a risk factor for intentional and unintentional injury and is associated with readmission. The impact of psychiatric consults on length of stay (LOS) of trauma patients is still undergoing study.



METHODS: Trauma registry at Ascension St. Mary's of Saginaw, a community level 2 trauma center, was queried. Further chart review was performed to demographically characterize the control and intervention groups. Univariate and multivariate regression was performed to identify the association between psychiatric consultation and LOS while considering demographic variables and Injury Severity Score.



RESULTS: A total of 661 patients were identified with trauma and a documented mental health disorder. 612 did not receive a psychiatric consultation and 49 did. The group without a psychiatric consultation had a mean and median LOS of 6 d and 4 d, respectively, compared to 12 d and 10 d for those with a psychiatric consult (P < 0.0001). Mean ISS scores comparable across all groups. Delirium was associated with the highest LOS with a mean of 17.25 d and a median of 14.5 d. All 11 patients transferred to a psychiatric facility at discharge received a consult for self-harm.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychiatric consultations were associated with lengthened stay of trauma patients independent of initial injury severity and documented mental health disorders, and more transfers to inpatient psych facilities. This represents an important prognostic factor for a patient's course of care and suggests that trauma physicians should be well-versed at identifying mental health issues which may require early intervention, as well as managing delirium.

