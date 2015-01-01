Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hearing protection devices (HPDs) are standard personal protective equipment in military settings, but many service members may choose to not use HPDs because they impair spatial hearing and situation awareness. In an effort to reduce barriers to compliance by improving situation awareness while wearing HPDs, this study investigated whether brief training could counteract spatial hearing deficits when wearing HPDs. Participant's ability to correctly apply the HPDs across days was also examined.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Young adults were randomly assigned to one of two groups: training or control (n = 25/group). Participants in each group performed a spatial hearing task while wearing HPDs and in an open ear condition without HPDs. Individual targets were battlefield sounds or white noise presented from a speaker array that surrounded the participant in the horizontal plane. After presentation of each target sound, the participant then controlled a white noise "auditory pointer," which they moved to the perceived location of the target. The two primary measures were the percent of trials with very large errors (> 45°), which were usually due to confusing front and back locations, and absolute localization, which is the difference between the pointer location and the true sound location. Both groups were tested on Days 1 (baseline) and 5 (post-test). On Days 2 to 4, the training group wore HPDs while receiving auditory and visual feedback after each trial.



RESULTS: Across all participants on Day 1, wearing HPDs increased the frequency of very large errors by about 3× and impaired localization by about 40%, relative to the open ear condition. When comparing performance at baseline (Day 1) and post-training Day 5, the training group with HPDs had significant reductions in very large errors and improved absolute localization (P values < .001). The training group also had significant improvements from Days 1 to 5 in the open ear condition. When the control group wore HPDs, there were also significant improvements from Days 1 to 5 (fewer very large errors and better localization), with smaller effect sizes vs. the training group. Controls did not have significant improvement in the open ear condition, but had similar trends. Most participants consistently applied the HPDs, but a subset of ∼20% frequently failed to achieve the criterion attenuation of 15 dB (over 0.25-4.0 kHz) in both ears.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings show that simple, relatively brief practice and training can substantially reduce HPD impairments on spatial hearing and situation awareness. The gains from training and practice can inform the development of relatively simple, brief methods to reduce HPD spatial hearing impairments, potentially leading to increased HPD compliance. Longitudinal data show that a subset of participants would not have received the full benefit of hearing protection because of improper application of the HPDs.

