Abstract

Depression is a debilitating neuropsychological disorder characterized by high incidence, high recurrence, high suicide, and high disability rates, which poses serious threats to human health and imposes heavy psychological and economic burdens on family and society. The pathogenesis of depression is extremely complex, and its etiology is multifactorial. Mounting evidence suggests that apelin and apelin receptor APJ, which compose the apelin/APJ system, are related to the development of depression. However, the specific mechanism is still unclear, and research in this area in human is still insufficient. Acceleration of research into the regulatory effects and underlying mechanisms of the apelin/APJ system in depression may identify attractive therapeutic targets and contribute to the development of novel intervention strategies against this devastating psychological disorder. In this review, we mainly discuss the regulatory effects of apelin/APJ system on depression and its potential therapeutic applications.

