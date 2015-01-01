Abstract

The role of microglia in traumatic brain injury (TBI) has gained considerable attention. The present study aims to elucidate the potential mechanisms of Long intergenic non-protein coding RNA 707 (LINC00707) in TBI-induced microglia activation and inflammatory factor release. An in vivo model of rat TBI and in vitro microglia model was established using Controlled cortex injury (CCI) and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation. RT-qPCR to detect LINC00707 levels in rat cerebral cortex or cells. Modified Neurological Impairment Score (mNSS) and Morris Water Maze test was conducted to assess the neurological deficits and cognitive impairment. ELISA analysis of pro-inflammatory factors levels. CCK-8 and flow cytometry for cell viability and apoptosis levels. Dual-luciferase report and RIP assay to validate the targeting relationship between LINC00707 and miR-30a-5p. LINC00707 was elevated in the TBI rat cerebral cortex and LPS-induced microglia, while miR-30a-5p was noticeably decreased (P < 0.05). Increased mNSS, cognitive dysfunction, and brain edema in TBI rats were all prominently reversed by silencing of LINC00707, but this reversal was partially abrogated by decreasing miR-30a-5p (P < 0.05). Inhibition of LINC00707 suppressed the overproduction of inflammatory factors in TBI rats (P < 0.05). LPS decreased microglial cell viability, increased apoptosis, and promoted inflammatory overproduction than control, but the silencing of LINC00707 reversed its effect. Suppression of miR-30a-5p attenuated this reversal (P < 0.05). miR-30a-5p was the target miRNA of LINC00707. All in all, the results suggested that inhibiting LINC00707/miR-30a-5p axis could alleviate the progression of TBI by suppressing the inflammation and apoptosis of microglia cells.

