Kulhari R, Beniwa MK. Journal of Indian Society of Toxicology 2023; 18(1): 16-17.

10.5958/0973‐3566.2022.00005.0

Accidental ingestion of commonly available household toxic substances is a leading cause of emergency room visits in pediatric patients because small children have a tendency to put everything in their mouths. Camphor is one such item that is readily available in many Indian homes and is a potentially toxic compound that is not very well-recognized but can cause severe poisoning even consumed in a small amount. We report a case of one and half-year-old male child who presented with seizure after accidental ingestion of camphor.

Keywords: Status epilepticus, Neurotoxicity


