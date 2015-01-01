|
Kulhari R, Beniwa MK. Journal of Indian Society of Toxicology 2023; 18(1): 16-17.
Copyright © 2023
Accidental ingestion of commonly available household toxic substances is a leading cause of emergency room visits in pediatric patients because small children have a tendency to put everything in their mouths. Camphor is one such item that is readily available in many Indian homes and is a potentially toxic compound that is not very well-recognized but can cause severe poisoning even consumed in a small amount. We report a case of one and half-year-old male child who presented with seizure after accidental ingestion of camphor.
Language: en