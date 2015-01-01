SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Welch V, Tanjong Ghogomu E, Dowling S, Choo WY, Yunus RM, Mohd TAMT, Haitas N, Bomze S, Dahrouge S, Garcia E, Holt-Lunstad J, Lasgaard M, Lim MH, Mulligan K, Salzwedel DM, Qualter P, Hébert PC, Mikton C. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(3): e1340.

(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)

10.1002/cl2.1340

unavailable

This is the protocol for an evidence and gap map. The objectives are as follows: This EGM aims to map available evidence on the effects of in-person interventions to reduce social isolation and/or loneliness across all age groups in all settings.


