CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Guo L, Li J, White H, Xu Z, Ren J, Huang X, Chen Y, Yang K. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(1): e1308.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This is the protocol for a Campbell evidence and gap map. The objective of the map is to map available systematic reviews on the effectiveness of treatments for depressive disorders among adults. Specifically, this EGM includes studies on the effectiveness of treatments across a range of outcome domains.
Language: en