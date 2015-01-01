SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guo L, Li J, White H, Xu Z, Ren J, Huang X, Chen Y, Yang K. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(1): e1308.

This is the protocol for a Campbell evidence and gap map. The objective of the map is to map available systematic reviews on the effectiveness of treatments for depressive disorders among adults. Specifically, this EGM includes studies on the effectiveness of treatments across a range of outcome domains.


