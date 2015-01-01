Abstract

Despite government efforts and enforcement, alarming statistics in road crashes with high fatality rates in mountainous roadways are a significant concern to the authorities and community. This research has aimed to produce road crash profiling of Cameron Highlands based on secondary data using Tableau software.



RESULTS show that 66 cases involving motorcycles less than 251cc are the most dominant type of vehicle involved in road crashes, followed by tour or excursion vehicles, lorry trailers, four-wheel drive, and cars. The most frequent crash locations in Cameron Highlands are at the boundary of Jalan Keramat Pulai (45 cases) and Jalan Ringlet - Kg. Raja - Blue Valley (50 cases). These cases involved hitting pedestrians, sideswipe collisions, forced collisions, hitting the roadside animal, head-on collisions, vehicles out of control, and right-angle side, which lead to fatal injuries. These findings may assist in identifying intervention planning to control and manage road crashes in mountainous areas.

