Citation
Nusa FNM, Ishak SZ, Rusli R, Isa CMM, Manan MMA, Sulistyono S. Plann. Malays. 2023; 21(4): 35-46.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Malaysian Institute of Planners)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Despite government efforts and enforcement, alarming statistics in road crashes with high fatality rates in mountainous roadways are a significant concern to the authorities and community. This research has aimed to produce road crash profiling of Cameron Highlands based on secondary data using Tableau software.
Language: en
Keywords
Accident Profiling; Road Accident; Road Traffic Injury; Secondary Data; Tourism City